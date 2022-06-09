Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro rematch joins Chisora-Pulev 2 on July 9th

Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 2 won’t be the only rematch the O2 hosts on July 9th. Matchroom announced today that the card will also feature a WBA final eliminator rematch between Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro.

Madrimov (8-0, 6 KO) and Soro (35-3-1, 24 KO) put on eight rounds of solid, competitive action before Madrimov stung Soro late in the ninth and battered him with punches that were blatantly after the bell for the stoppage. The official story was that the referee couldn’t hear the bell over the pro-Madrimov Tashkent crowd, and after somehow taking three months to investigate, the WBA officially ordered them to meet again.

I mean, at least Jermell Charlo’s fight with Brian Castano and upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu meant that the wait didn’t actually delay anyone’s title shot.

In any event, it was a good matchup then and a good matchup now, pitting the hugely talented but inconsistent Madrimov against one of the division’s longtime dark horses. I’m down to see it again.

“I am looking forward to this fight again,” said Madrimov. “After the first fight I told my team right away, if the way the fight ended requires a rematch, I am willing to do it.

“I do not want any unanswered questions left. Let the best man win this time honorably and decisively. We are having a good camp and will be ready for July 9.”

“Madrimov is a great fighter and an exemplary sportsman, a very respectful man,” said Soro. “This fight is crucial for each of us, we are going to war.

“I will be much stronger than in the first fight, I have no right to defeat, I will give everything and I will win.”