Boxing trainer Andre Rozier takes some time to chat with Fight Hype about some of the potentially biggest fights to be made in the lighter divisions, and how he views the style matchups in some of those fights if they come to pass. In particular Rozier breaks down some recent action we’ve seen, as well as some of the fights fans would be salivating to see. Check out some excerpts of what Rozier had to say below.

On Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos

“Devin did exactly what his corner wanted him to do. Yoel Judah was expressing to him ‘box, box’ and that’s exactly what he did for 12 rounds. He made it look like easy work, and that’s because he followed the instructions of his corner and he utilized his true capabilities, and of course the number one weapon in boxing is the jab and that’s what won him the fight.”

On the prospect of a rematch between Haney and Kambosos

“In my opinion it makes no sense. I see the same scenario repeating itself. I don’t want to see that. I want to move on to the more exciting capabilities that are out there. The matchups in the lightweight division are super duper exciting, there’s so many of them. Let’s move on to that.”

On a potential matchup between Haney and Gervonta Davis

“That would have to be a very, very strategic fight. You have the articulate boxer facing the extremely powerful Davis in his ability to render you unconscious. So I think it’ll be a great fight and honestly I can’t even pick a winner on that one...I like power so I’d have to lean towards Davis.”

On a potential matchup between Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko

“He’s an undisputed world champion, he has to face everyone now. You have every belt so that’ is your history, and that’s your pedigree now — you have to face all-comers because you have all the straps. And that would be a very strategic bout. Lomochenko is a very kinetic and articulate fighter and he does things that a lot of people can’t do.

“And Haney would have to be at his very best — his very, very best — to meet this challenge. I would actually have to I would pinch a little bit more towards Haney because of the size, believe it or not. But Lomo is on fire it’s going to be trouble in the house.”

On Naoya Inoue’s knockout win over Nonito Donaire

“Oh my God. Inoue is like a superhero. Unbelievable. I mean unbelievable, the baddest little man on the planet. Truly. I’m a big fan of his. I don’t really think there’s anything at 118 for him. I think he needs to go up to 122 just because there’s nothing at 118.”

On A potential fight between Inoue and Stephen Fulton at 122

“I love Stephen. Stephen is a baaaad boy. I mean, he is a sharpshooter, his nickname should be ‘Razor’ because that’s how sharp he is when he’s working. He works off his jab, his counters, his combinations, his inside work, his footwork is all on the scale of fabulous, and Inoue would have to move up to meet him at it.

“Now I’ll put it to you like this, if Inoue can bring all of those good things up to 122, you talking about a helluva fight that I would have to side with Inoue on. But, if he can’t bring that 100% to 122, the bad boy at 122 in Stephen Fulton is gonna have some fun in that ring.”

On if Inoue is the best fighter in the world right now

“I would have to say right now he is...you have to give him incredible credit for what he’s doing. I mean, he’s destroying legends. And with that being said, you have to give the credit. Remember, the mythical pound-for-pound ranking is all about what you do, where you’re at. What he’s doing, where he’s at, is bordering on miraculous and incredible.”