Former junior middleweight titleholder Liam Smith has just inked a new deal with Ben Shalom of Boxxer, which will make way for him to continue on appearing on Sky Sports for the foreseeable future.

“I’m delighted to put pen to paper with Boxxer. I had a lot of offers but I’m glad to finally get this across the line and be back on Sky Sports. Boxxer are doing great things in the sport and making big waves and I’m happy to be part of that.”

Smith goes on to say he’s excited for his prospects over the next year as he anticipates keeping a busy schedule with his next fight to be announced shortly, with his ultimate goal of eventually contending for another world title.

At age 33, Smith reckons that we still have yet to see the best version of himself, believing he’s just now entering his peak as he’s been able to build up momentum from fighting three times in that past year, his most recent being a stoppage win over Jessie Vargas in April.

“It didn’t start the best way with the Russia situation but that was out of my hands. I’ve had two good nights beating Fowler, beating Vargas and, like I said, I feel like I’m getting better and better now. I’m coming into a good part of my career and I know I’m 33 and I’ve been a pro a long time. With momentum I feel I’m getting to be a better fighter.”

As for now, Smith is targeting a September return date so he can keep things moving in a positive direction, and says he’s looking for some big fights in the division. And Shalom, for his part, says he’s got big plans for Smith going forward.