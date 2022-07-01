Briedis vs Opetaia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Mairis Briedis is set to defend his IBF cruiserweight title against unbeaten challenger Jai Opetaia, with Briedis going on the road in Australia for the fight.
The main event is expected to go on sometime around 7 am ET. We’ll have discussion and live updates in the comments section.
How you can watch Briedis vs Opetaia
- United States: ESPN+
- Australia: PPV ($59.95)
- United Kingdom: FITE TV PPV
Even though all of these fights definitely won’t air, he’s the full rundown for now until we find out for sure what will be airing:
Full Card (ESPN+, 5:00 am ET)
- Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KO) vs Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Briedis’ IBF title
- Isaac Hardman (12-1, 10 KO) vs Beau Hartas (6-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Dana Coolwell (7-2, 5 KO) vs Lorenz Ladrada (11-2-1, 3 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Taylah Robertson (5-1, 1 KO) vs Yoselin Fernandez (11-1, 5 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds
- Faris Chevalier (13-1, 7 KO) vs Conor Wallace (8-1, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Joel Camilleri (22-7-1, 10 KO) vs Koen Mazoudier (9-2, 4 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- David Nyika (3-0, 2 KO) vs Louis Marsters (1-2, 1 KO), cruiserweights, 4 rounds
- Miles Zalewski (10-2, 8 KO) vs Shiva Mishra (8-5, 5 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds
