There’s currently two vacant world titles at 140 lbs after news broke that Josh Taylor would be giving up his WBC title, which has now been ordered to be filled in a fight between Jose Ramirez and Jose Zepeda.

Regis Prograis, however, doesn’t seem to be in the mix right now for either the WBC nor the WBA titles — the latter of which Taylor vacated or was stripped of in May — and he can’t for the life of him figure out why he’s not being given a chance to contend for a belt.

“Now y’all tell me this, answer me this,” Prograis began in a video he posted to his Twitter account. How is two titles vacant, two fuckin’ titles vacant, and I’m not fighting for either one of ‘em? That shit don’t make sense. I was supposed to fight for the WBA, you saw what they did, right? And now the WBC, they got Ramirez and Jose Zepeda fighting each other. And how am I not even in the mix?

“First off, my last fight was a mandatory. If you know what mandatory means, that means I’m supposed to be next, I’m supposed to be right there, next. What the fuck is going on, bro? Like, for real, what is going on? How am I not fighting for either one of them? That shit is insane. Like, this shit is not making sense, it’s insane, bro. I don’t even know what to say, bro. Somebody fix this, please.”

Prograis (27-1, 23 KO) was a former WBA world titleholder at 140 until he lost a close majority to Josh Taylor in the WBSS finals.

Prograis has won three straight fights since then and believed he should be closing right back in on another shot at a major title shot once Taylor’s belts were fractured, but he’s not aligned with any major power brokers in the business and that seems to only be serving to leave him out in the cold for the time being.