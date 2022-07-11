Rankings go up on Mondays.

Lightweight: (5) Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna, July 16

Notes: A reshuffling in the back end of the top 10. Israil Madrimov was well on his way to a win over Michel Soro, or so it seemed, before a third round clash of heads resulted in a technical draw in their second fight to not produce a WBA mandatory challenger.

I thought Soro was looking pretty beat out there, but two rounds is just two rounds. He does drop to No. 10, while Madrimov stays at No. 7. The WBA might feel forced to order a third eliminator between the two of them, which seems like a waste of time, but it would also seem unfair to give Madrimov the mandatory order, I think. They’ll have to do one of those or, I guess, order Madrimov against someone else for another eliminator. That’s possible good news for Jermell Charlo, who may not be asked by the WBA for anything for a bit.

Tony Harrison is in at No. 8; as I’ve said before, I like to reevaluate divisions from time to time, and right now I think he deserves the spot after a really nice performance beating Sergio Garcia in April. Last week’s No. 10, Magomed Kurbanov, actually won on Saturday, beating Patrick Texeira, but I didn’t think the performance was all that great, and would he even be here if he’d lost to Liam Smith as he should have? Kurbanov is in the game, though.

Notes: Rey Vargas is now a two-division champ, beating Mark Magsayo for the WBC belt on Saturday. It was an interesting fight that showed the flaws and strengths of both men.

Vargas jumps up to No. 3, Magsayo dips to No. 5. Magsayo is someone I could see falling out of the rankings before he ever jumps back up any; he’s had multiple fights where he scraped by or was lucky to win or had to stage a big rally. He wasn’t out-classed by Vargas, but I also thought he lost it as much as Vargas won it.

As for Vargas, his very best days are probably behind him, but his length and skill will make him tough for anyone except maybe Navarrete, and he won’t be fighting Navarrete, so it doesn’t matter that much other than speculation.

I’m not putting Brandon Figueroa in just yet. Yes, he stopped Carlos Castro, but, I mean, Carlos Castro wasn’t in the top 10 here. Figueroa’s a good fighter, and a guy I’d like to see fight anybody, because he’s fun to watch. But this is actually a very solid top 10. There’s not one guy on this list I think Figueroa would waltz over or anything; everyone here could present some real challenges. I know I’m higher on Villa and Lopez than most, and maybe Figueroa overwhelms them similar to how he did Castro, but then maybe not.

Notes: Giemel Magramo won easily over the weekend, staying busy in a fight at 115. That’s not unusual at the lower weights or anything, so I don’t know that it indicates any permanent move on. If it does, I’ll change it later.

Notes: Ginjiro Shigeoka picked up another win last week. I really think he might be the best fighter in this division right now, but he also will have to prove that a bit more to jump up the rankings. I think he’s got the goods. I don’t know that he’ll get a chance to prove it in a world title fight at this weight.

