Eddie Hearn took some time to chat with Fight Hub TV immediately following Derek Chisora’s split decision win over Kubrat Pulev over the weekend, and fielded some questions on what this means for Chisora at this stage of his career and where he could potentially go from here.

Hearn readily admits this win will encourage Chisora to continue on, but seemed wary about Chisora calling for a fight against Deontay Wilder.

On his reaction to Chisora’s decision win over Pulev

“I’m absolutely over the moon for Derek Chisora. I don’t believe there’s anyone who deserves it more, to be honest with you. Very tough fight, grueling fight, scrappy at times, war of attrition. And just don’t have a war of attrition with Derek Chisora. Could’ve gone either way but I’m delighted he finally got one.

“I thought (Chisora) won by one or two rounds. I thought he won the last round and that was a big round to win at that stage of the fight. But also could’ve gone either way, could’ve gone either way.

“He’s just beaten a top 10, definitely a top 15 heavyweight in the world, so obviously he’s going to want to continue so we’ll just see what’s out there for him.”

On Chisora calling for a fight against Deontay Wilder

“It’s a tough fight. Like, I think, I don’t know what Wilder’s got left after the Tyson Fury defeats but he’s a very, very sharp, fast puncher. You know (sigh), it’s a dangerous fight. It’s a very dangerous fight for Derek Chisora.”

On who he believes could be a potential opponent for Chisora

“I still like the (third fight with) Dillian Whyte. You know, those two are always going to have great scraps, so we’ll see what happens.”