During the post-fight press conference for Showtime’s card headlined by Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas, unified welterweight champion Errol Spence put his promoter’s hat on for a couple minutes to talk to the media about his prospect, Frank Martin.

Spence would say that he was happy with the performance Martin put on against Jackson Marinez, and would continue to call out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero as an opponent he wants next for his fighter.

“I feel like (Martin) looked good, he looked very great,” Spence would tell the media. “He stopped ‘em like you supposed to do, in impressive fashion, done something that Rolly didn’t do (against Marinez).

“And I don’t even think that’s a question to ask him ‘is he ready for Rolly?’ because I don’t think you can name an opponent that Rolly beat. I mean, he only fought Tank so I definitely think he’s ready for Rolly. He’ll definitely beat Rolly, and he’s just a better fighter than Rolly overall.

“So that’s a fight that I think can definitely happen, especially Rolly coming off a loss and he need a fight to get back in the mix. So why not fight Frank Martin?”