ProBox “Last Chance” semifinals official for August 5th in Florida

ProBox TV’s “Last Chance Tournament,” an eight-man bracket at 140 lbs. that sought to give struggling veterans one more opportunity to shine, provided some entertaining quarterfinals this past May. Now, the four remaining fighters are set to whittle themselves down to two on August 5th at ProBox’s titular Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Half of the double main event pits San Antonio’s Kenda Castaneda (18-5, 9 KO) against Florida’s own Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KO). Castaneda flamed out badly after a loss to Yohan Alamo and had settled into the role of “opponent” before snapping a five-fight losing streak with a knockout of Sonny Fredrickson, while Fernandez, who entered the tournament on the heels of a stoppage loss to 9-15 Gonzalo Carlos Dallera, eked out a win over Zhimin Wang.

The other sees Antonio Moran (27-5-1, 19 KO) meet Michael Dutchover (16-2, 12 KO). Moran. best known for his losses to Devin Haney, Jose Pedraza and Arnold Barboza Jr, scraped past Jeffrey Torres in the semis. Dutchover did much the same to Clarence Booth to emerge from a 2-2 skid that included knockout losses to Thomas Mattice and Nahir Albright.

Nobody here is going to be challenging for a world title anytime soon, but it’s a fun concept, the fights have been super close, and it’s nice to see some guys who never broke through get some love.