Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Vito Mielnicki Jr set for returns on Garcia vs Benavidez card

Longtime middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko and welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr both have returns set for the Garcia vs Benavidez card on July 30, with both fighters coming back in prelim action.

The Showtime tripleheader that night will be Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr in the main event, of course, plus Adam Kownacki vs Ali Eren Demirezen and Gary Antuanne Russell vs Rances Barthelemy.

“Undercard action,” as Showtime are calling it, will stream on YouTube, which Showtime have started doing for cards, which is nice because it’s something basically every other outlet does now, and something Showtime tried to introduce years before anyone else was doing it regularly.

The 36-year-old Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KO) doesn’t have the most impressive W-L record, and there is a sense that he’s probably hit the wall given his age and the fact that he’s 1-4 in his last five fights. His loss to Daniel Jacobs in 2018 was debatable, as was his loss to Gennadiy Golovkin in 2019, but he was cleanly and clearly beaten by Jermall Charlo in 2020 and lost to Carlos Adames last time out.

This time around, he’ll be facing Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KO), a 30-year-old from California who was stopped in seven by Julian Williams in 2017 and in two by Adames in 2018. On paper, this is clearly meant to get Derevyanchenko a win and keep him relevant at 160.

20-year-old Mielnicki (11-1, 7 KO) will look to pick up a fourth straight win following his upset loss to James Martin 15 months ago. He’s looked sharp since then, to give him credit for bouncing back nicely, and does remain a prospect, a loss doesn’t end all that. He’s responded well.

He’ll be facing Jimmy Williams (18-8-2, 6 KO), which is kind of the exact right sort of opponent for him at the moment. The 35-year-old Williams is crafty and tough, knows his business, and is a solid gatekeeper sort of veteran opponent. It’s a fight Mielnicki should win, but the sort of test you need young prospects to pass.

In other undercard action, which may or may not wind up streamed:

Former junior middleweight titlist Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-3-1, 16 KO) will be in action at middleweight. Williams lost his belts to Jeison Rosario in 2020, right before COVID hit, and then lost to Vladimir Hernandez in a real upset in Oct. 2021. He’s looking to get right at 32.

Philadelphia light heavyweight Atif Oberlton (5-0, 5 KO) will be in a six-rounder.

Junior Younan (16-0-1, 10 KO) will be in an eight-round super middleweight fight.

Even more stuff, which seems very unlikely to be streamed, but in case you’re going to the Barclays for the show: