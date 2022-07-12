Ryan Garcia’s next fight on Saturday, Derek Chisora’s biggest win ever, more! Prophets of Goom boxing podcast for July 12, 2022

It’s Tuesday, so you KNOW it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook.

We take a look forward to Ryan Garcia’s latest Ryturn this coming Saturday, go over the biggest win of Derek Chisora’s long, eventful career and what could be next for him, Rey Vargas’ win over Mark Magsayo, Brandon Figueroa, and more!

There’s also an intermission segment where we decided to pack in MORE boxing talk this week, mostly, to discuss the logistics around getting Spence vs Crawford done for 2022.

Thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction!

0:02:45 Preview: Kazuto Ioka rematches Donnie Nietes on Wednesday in Japan!

0:10:54 Preview: Arnold Barboza Jr vs Daniel Zorrilla on Friday! It's a good fight!

0:17:25 Preview: THE RYTURN 2: THE STREETS! Ryan Garcia faces Javier Fortuna on Saturday!

0:33:34 Preview: Lennox Clarke vs Mark Heffron and everyone on Frank Warren's roster on Saturday!

0:40:00 Intermission: Hey this one actually has boxing talk! What's the cutoff for Spence vs Crawford to actually get done for 2022? Also, Michael Bay movies and some other stuff, but it mostly really is boxing!

0:58:23 Review: Derek Chisora's biggest win ever! What does he do now? Israil Madrimov still isn't the WBA mandatory challenger (probably)!

1:13:33 Review: Rey Vargas wins the WBC featherweight title! What next? What about Brandon Figueroa's win over Carlos Castro! Frank Martin!

1:24:12 News of the week: Broner vs Figueroa official! Vasiliy Lomachenko looking to return in October!

