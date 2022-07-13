Le’Veon Bell will make his debut inside the squared circle on July 30 when he’ll face fellow running back Adrian Peterson in a July 30 fight scheduled at Los Angeles’ Crypto Arena. And leading into the fight that’s to take place in just a couple of weeks time, Bell is already writing off a potential return to the NFL this year as he intends to completely focus on his boxing training.

“Boxing is something that, you know, they always say it’s something you can’t play boxing. Last year, I almost sat out the whole year to try to focus on boxing because I kind of knew that was what I wanted to transition to. This year, I know I’m not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing,” the 30-year-old Bell said.

So to make things clear, Bell says in no uncertain terms that this won’t be a simple one-off fight for him, and instead likens this debut to a mere introduction into his new life as a fighter.

His opponent, Adrian Peterson, also mentioned during a recent press interview that he can see himself continuing on in the sport as well, but was less committal to the idea as he appears intent on weighing all of his options after this bout. As of now, both Bell and remain NFL free agents.