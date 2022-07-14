Javier Fortuna: Ryan Garcia too focused on Gervonta Davis instead of me

Javier Fortuna is set for another big shot on Saturday, facing Ryan Garcia in a DAZN lightweight main event from Los Angeles.

Fortuna, listed currently as a +600 underdog by DraftKings Sportsbook with Garcia a -1100 favorite, remains confident that he’ll pull the big upset on Saturday.

“I feel in good physical condition and I promise I will give the fans a very good fight,” he said at Wednesday’s media workout.

He went on to bring up Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) pulling out of a scheduled fight with Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KO) just about a year ago — something that at the time, Fortuna spoke of in a gentlemanly fashion, for what it’s worth, but has now become a trash talk point ahead of the rescheduled bout.

“Ryan is a good fighter, but we hope that this time around he doesn’t have any excuses not to fight me,” he said. “I see that he is very focused on another fight instead of focusing on the fight he has this Saturday. And we hope that after I beat him on Saturday he doesn’t have any excuses.”

Garcia definitely has talked a lot more about Gervonta Davis than he has Javier Fortuna, but this is about par for the course in the lead-up to Garcia fights.

Whether Fortuna is able to make that look like a major miscalculation on Garcia’s part is another story, and it’s the one Fortuna hope to write in a few days.