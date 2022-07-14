Ryan Garcia: Javier Fortuna cannot beat me, I’m levels above him

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia returns to action on Saturday, facing Javier Fortuna in a lightweight main event from Los Angeles, streaming live on DAZN.

At Wednesday’s media workout, Garcia (23-0, 18 KO) said he has “supreme confidence” going into the fight, and that he’s “worked his ass off” in camp with trainer Joe Goossen. He also says he’ll be ready to adapt to what Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KO) brings in the ring

“This game is about adjustments, you can’t bank on the same thing every day,” he said. “What matters most that you do the best that you can with the hand you are dealt with in that moment.”

Fortuna believes that Garcia is too focused on a possible future fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and that he may be overlooking him on Saturday.

To that end, Fortuna says he hopes Garcia has no excuses when the upset comes, but Garcia says it’s past that now — and that he is, in fact, fully focused on Fortuna.

“It doesn’t matter if you are not 100 percent,” he stated. “We’re at the point where that doesn’t even matter. I am at the point that it wouldn’t matter if I am at 65 percent, I am destroying Fortuna. He cannot beat me. I am levels above him.”