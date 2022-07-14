Garcia vs Fortuna: Heated face off video from final press conference

Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna seemed to be pretty respectful as their face off began at today’s final press conference, shaking hands and exchanging baseball caps in what may be some kind of youth ritual I do not understand.

But eventually once they face-to-face had gone on a bit and they’d jaw-jacked in each others faces, it got a little tense between the two. Sadly, no one threw a slap or even shoved, so this won’t go wild among the sort of people who can make things “viral,” but anyway here it is:

Otherwise, Garcia (23-0, 18 KO) and Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KO) had a pretty standard press conference.

“I’m just determined to do something amazing,” Garcia said, predicting a knockout win on Saturday. “Entertain the fans, give them a good show. So I’ll be looking to do something amazing in the ring. He wants to knock me out, as well, so we’re coming in, we’re gonna throw our punches, and we’re gonna give the fans a great fight. So that’s what I’m focused on. I’m just locked in, ready to do my job. I’m done talking, just ready to fight.”

“There’s been a couple of times in my career where I left it up to the judges and it wasn’t a good thing,” Fortuna said. “So it’s either he kills me or I kill him.”

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Garcia vs Fortuna on Saturday, July 16, starting at 8 pm ET on DAZN, with prelims beginning at 5 pm ET.