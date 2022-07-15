Barboza vs Zorrilla: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card info

Top Rank is back on ESPN and ESPN+ tonight, with Arnold Barboza Jr facing Danielito Zorrilla in a 10-round junior welterweight main event from Temecula, Calif.

It’s a low-key sort of Top Rank show, which you can probably guess combining “Temecula” and “Friday night,” but it’s a well-matched main event between two unbeaten guys at 140 who want a big fight next, and need to win here to get it.

Also on the card: Lightweight prospect Raymond Muratalla returns against Jair Valtierra, and Tokyo 2020 super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr fights for the second time as a pro.

Prelim coverage starts at 7 pm ET on ESPN+, and we’ll be here, then the main card kicks off on ESPN or you can stay on ESPN+ at 9 pm ET.

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

Jorge Marron Jr (20-3-1, 7 KO) vs Adrian Yung (28-7-2, 22 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Austin Brooks (6-0, 2 KO) vs Victor Saravia (1-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds

Stephan Shaw (16-0, 12 KO) vs Bernardo Marquez (14-4-1, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Floyd Diaz (5-0, 1 KO) vs Pedro Salome (3-0-1, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET)