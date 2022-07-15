Garcia vs Fortuna weigh-in video and results: Fight set at 140 lbs

Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna made weight earlier today in Los Angeles, and Saturday night’s DAZN main event is now set.

One minor surprise may be that the fight is going to be at 140 lbs, not 135, and while Golden Boy are now listing Garcia as a “super lightweight contender” in releases, it should be noted that as recently as last week, they were calling it a lightweight bout.

But they’re good to go for Saturday, with Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) weighing in at 140, and Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KO) at 139.8.

The 33-year-old Fortuna, a former interim at 126 and secondary titleholder at 130, has once fought at 140 before, when he faced Adrian Granados in 2018, a fight that went to a no-contest when Fortuna fell out of the ring.

For Garcia, 23, it is his second straight fight above 135, and he admitted he may not make that weight again. That puts some extra doubt into him fighting Gervonta Davis later this year, not that I think anyone was really holding their breath on that.

The rest of the card is also good to go, including three WBA eliminators. Lamont Roach Jr and Angel Rodriguez made weight for theirs at 130, Ricardo Sandoval and David Jimenez are set for theirs at 112, and in a prelim fight, Oscar Collazo and Vic Saludar are good to go for theirs at 105.

Alexis Rocha and Luis Veron also made weight for their 147 lb main card bout.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Garcia vs Fortuna on Saturday, July 16, starting at 5 pm ET for the prelims and then continuing at 8 pm ET for the main card.

Garcia vs Fortuna weigh-in video