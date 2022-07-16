Garcia vs Fortuna: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card info

Ryan Garcia returns to action tonight from Los Angeles, facing Javier Fortuna in a 12-round junior welterweight main event, streaming live on DAZN.

Our live updates will kick off with the prelims at 5 pm ET, then continue at 8 pm ET with the four-fight main card. Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round call for the main card fights, and everything will come in this stream:

Garcia may or may not fight at lightweight again, as this is his second straight fight this year with a weight over 135, and this one’s a full 140. His future is probably at 140, anyway, and to be fair to him, at 23 he may just have out-grown lightweight; he’s a big 135, and the time may simply be here to move up.

The undercard has three WBA eliminators — two on the main card, one on the prelims — plus Alexis Rocha returning on the main card in a 10-round welterweight bout, and more!

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)

Oscar Collazo (4-0, 3 KO) vs Vic Saludar (21-5, 11 KO), minimumweights, 12 rounds, WBA eliminator

Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10 KO) vs Enrique Bernache (24-13, 12 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds

Miguel Gaona (2-0, 1 KO) vs Abdiel Padilla (1-2, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)