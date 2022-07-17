Ryan Garcia’s second fight of 2022 packed a lot more action into less than half the time of his first one, as he blasted through Javier Fortuna tonight for a sixth round knockout in Los Angeles.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) put Fortuna (37-4-1, 26 KO) down in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds. He was too tall, too long, too big, and too fast for Fortuna, a veteran and longtime contender, but clearly just had very little for Garcia in this one.

It was a fight where Garcia was a heavy favorite, had a lot of advantages as we just listed, and also had the fight at 140 lbs, where he’s much more suited than Fortuna is; and yet, because he is Ryan Garcia, there are a lot of doubts still. There shouldn’t have been, and this became a mismatch pretty fast.

We’ll have much more on Garcia vs Fortuna soon, so check back on the front page, but for now, some highlights from a very strong performance from the 22-year-old star.

Garcia vs Fortuna highlights

A body shot from Garcia drops Fortuna in the 4th round.#GarciaFortuna | on @daznboxing pic.twitter.com/UXLtphsBtV — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) July 17, 2022