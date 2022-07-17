Gonzalez vs Dogboe, more: Boxing schedule, how to watch, start times for July 20-23, 2022

Wednesday, July 20

FOX Sports (AUS), 5:00 am ET, Sam Goodman vs Juan Miguel Elorde. You may remember Elorde from one of Emanuel Navarrete’s great, old school world title defenses in 2019. He got trucked in four. He’s fought once since then, last October, and now tries to derail 23-year-old Aussie 122 lb prospect Goodman on the road in Sydney.

Thursday, July 21

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Gonzalez vs Dogboe press conference.

Friday, July 22

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Gonzalez vs Dogboe weigh-in.

TyC Sports (ARG), TBA, ﻿Agustin Ezequiel Quintana vs Jose Pedro Acevedo. Check your local listings in Argentina or whatever, TyC’s site is a pain in the ass and I’m just trying to fill some space here, if I’m being honest.

Saturday, July 23

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe. I think this is a good matchup, though obviously no marquee event. I also like seeing Top Rank head up to Hinckley, Minn., which is a nice boxing crowd, we’ve seen it for lots of ShoBox broadcasts over the years. Minnesota in general is a nice boxing area, and I think you have to give guys like Caleb Truax, Andy Kolle, and Matt Vanda some credit for putting in work to keep boxing a consistent offering in the state for years, building up a little fan base that will go see fights because it became something regular to do there. Gabriel Flores Jr faces Giovanni Cabrera in the co-feature. This is similar to this past Friday’s Barboza vs Zorrilla show, it’s solid matchmaking even if it’s not a big fight, and very often we get to choose one of two things, big fights or garbage time-killer matchmaking, so it’s nice to see shows like these. The mid-tier of “events” matters. John will have the coverage for this one. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

TyC Sports (ARG), TBA, Evelyn Bermudez vs Yarineth Altuve. Bermudez holds the IBF and WBO titles at 108, both on the line here.

FITE TV, 9:00 pm ET, MarvNation BoxFest Round 6. Hey, man, it exists is all I’m telling you. I don’t know Marv or their Nation, and I doubt anyone’s paying $15 for this against an ESPN+ show, but it exists.