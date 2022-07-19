Ryan Garcia returned again this weekend, but more than that fight itself, everyone wants to know what’s next — and most of the talk is still about Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Will we see the fight? If not, why not? If so, how does it play out?

That and much more on this week’s podcast!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction!

Introduction! 0:05:25 Preview: Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe

Preview: Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe 0:22:40 News of the Week! Eubank vs Benn rumors and differing interest levels, Charlo vs Tszyu and the possibility of Australia, Bam Rodriguez and Ammo Williams on the Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard

News of the Week! Eubank vs Benn rumors and differing interest levels, Charlo vs Tszyu and the possibility of Australia, Bam Rodriguez and Ammo Williams on the Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard 0:41:53 Intermission: Car Talk with Cluck and Clark

Intermission: Car Talk with Cluck and Clark 1:01:47 Recap: Ryan Garcia beats Javier Fortuna and says he’s staying at 140, so who won’t he fight at that weight?

Recap: Ryan Garcia beats Javier Fortuna and says he’s staying at 140, so who won’t he fight at that weight? 1:10:23 Looking at the roadblocks in the way of Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis, and what it looks like if we do get it

Looking at the roadblocks in the way of Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis, and what it looks like if we do get it 1:24:14 Recap: Arnold Barboza Jr wins again, what does he do next and what’s the scene at 140 going forward?

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.