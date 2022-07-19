Badou Jack will be right back at it following his May 21st stoppage of Hany Atiyo in Abu Dhabi. Jack has spent recent time taking on low level fights on Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition circuit, but here will be fighting on the August 20 undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In this outing Jack (26-3-3, 16 KOs) is scheduled to face Richard ‘Popeye the Sailor Man’ Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs) as he just recently he announced through his social media account.

Alhamdulillah we’re back at it on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the undercard of @anthonyjoshua Vs @usykaa @BadouJackPromo pic.twitter.com/qcAJ4IIItD — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) July 18, 2022

Rivera, 31, may sport a shiny undefeated record, but upon closer inspection it becomes readily apparent that the training wheels were never really taken off during his career, as he’s almost exclusively taken on very low-level competition. Jack, 38, is certainly no longer in his physical prime, but he’s much more talented and experienced, and will clearly be heavily favored to win in this matchup.