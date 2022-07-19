 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Badou Jack joins undercard, set to face Richard Rivera on Aug. 20

Badou Jack will once again fight in the Middle East, taking on Richard Rivera in Saudi Arabia.

By Wil Esco
Badou Jack will be facing a fighter who also goes by ‘Popeye the Sailor Man.’
Photo by Waleed Zain/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Badou Jack will be right back at it following his May 21st stoppage of Hany Atiyo in Abu Dhabi. Jack has spent recent time taking on low level fights on Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition circuit, but here will be fighting on the August 20 undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In this outing Jack (26-3-3, 16 KOs) is scheduled to face Richard ‘Popeye the Sailor Man’ Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs) as he just recently he announced through his social media account.

Rivera, 31, may sport a shiny undefeated record, but upon closer inspection it becomes readily apparent that the training wheels were never really taken off during his career, as he’s almost exclusively taken on very low-level competition. Jack, 38, is certainly no longer in his physical prime, but he’s much more talented and experienced, and will clearly be heavily favored to win in this matchup.

