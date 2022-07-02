Joyce vs Hammer: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce will return to action today, facing veteran gatekeeper Christian Hammer, topping a Queensberry Promotions card from London.

Along with Joyce vs Hammer, which admittedly is not the most fascinating main event, we’ll see Jason Cunningham defend the Commonwealth 122 lb title against former bantamweight world titlist Zolani Tete, plus more.

The card will start at 2 pm ET on ESPN+ in the United States, and also airs on BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Full Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)