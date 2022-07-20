Welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford sat down for an interview with Kieran Mulvaney and Eric Raskin for Showtime Sports to discuss what things are looking like for him at this point in his career, and assess some big fights out there for him.

While the boxing world awaits confirmation on what would be an undisputed welterweight unification with Errol Spence Jr, Crawford says nothing has been finalized on that front but that things are in motion. Check out some excerpts of what Crawford had to say below.

Crawford on if there’s any news on a hotly anticipated fight with Errol Spence

“Not really. Nothing’s really set in stone or any dates or anything thus far, but we definitely working on that fight to happen.

“I do believe this is the perfect time being that it’s for all the marbles, it’s for undisputed. So this is a big moment for not only myself, but for Errol Spence Jr as well, to make history in his own right.”

On how he believed Spence performed against Yordenis Ugas

“He did great. I thought he made the adjustments that he had to make in order to get the job done and he won in tremendous fashion, and congratulations to him.”

On if he views himself as a more versatile fighter than Spence who can make more in-the-ring adjustments

“I think he makes adjustments as well. When one thing don’t work he adjusts and takes matters into his own hands and makes the right moves at the right time to get the job done, like myself. I feel like you got two great fighters in their prime, fighting for all the marbles — it’s going to be an exciting fight and I just can’t wait for it to happen.”

On what he makes of fast-rising welterweight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and the potential to face him

“Well ‘Boots’ is a tremendous, talented guy. I been watching him in the amateurs like I was watching Errol Spence. Very talented, go both ways, very strong, knows boxing. He’s gonna be a force to be reckoned with, and me and him, later down the line, if that come on my table and it’s a right fight for me, I’m taking it all.”

On if he believes Ennis is ready for the best welterweights like himself

“Well me, personally, if I was handling him I would (do) whatever he wants to do at this point in time. He proven that he belongs in the top echelon with the fights that he fought, that he deserves a shot. Not saying that he beat an elite fighter yet in the welterweight division, but the guys that he has fought to get here right now, he passed the test with flying colors. So we never know until he get in there with the likes of the elite.”

On being the first to stop Shawn Porter and if that was a particularly satisfying win

“It was satisfying but at the same time, like I said before, I never intended to fight Shawn Porter being that we’re good friends. I intended to fight all the other welterweights, so I really don’t get any uppity feelings over beating a friend like Shawn Porter like that. It was just business.”