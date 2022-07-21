Brandun Lee and Ashton Sylve added to Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr PPV undercard

The Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr pay-per-view undercard is now fully rounded out, with 140 lb prospect Brandun Lee and lightweight Ashton Sylve added to the card.

The 23-year-old Lee (25-0, 22 KO) has come up through the ShoBox scene, and got spots on the Donaire vs Gaballo and Spence vs Ugas cards in his last two fights. He’ll be facing veteran Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KO) in a 10-round fight to open the pay-per-view.

Madera, 31, was stopped in one by Felix Verdejo in the Top Rank “Bubble” in 2020, and is coming off of a win over Jamshidbe Najmitdino last October, a fight that ended after five competitive rounds due to Najmitdino suffering an arm injury.

Sylve (7-0, 7 KO) is an 18-year-old with a lot of Instagram followers and no fights of real note. He turned pro at 16 in 2020, fighting his first five bouts in Tijuana, with his last two coming on small shows in California.

Sylve will be facing Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KO), which seems like a step up until you realize Rodriguez hasn’t fought since 2019, and hasn’t faced a legitimate opponent since he got stopped in five by Ryan Garcia in Dec. 2018. If you remember Rodriguez from the Garcia fight, he was able to do nothing with Garcia other than a failed attempt to rattle the prospect mentally by doing a lot of goofy bozo stuff.

The undercard will also still feature the already-announced Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Carabajal fight for Serrano’s two featherweight belts.