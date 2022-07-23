Gonzalez vs Dogboe: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Joet Gonzalez and Isaac Dogboe are set for tonight’s ESPN+ main event, which is indeed a WBC featherweight eliminator and is also for a minor WBO title, set for 10 rounds from Hinckley, Minn.

Gonzalez and Dogboe look well-matched on paper and could give us a pretty damn good fight, so while this is no major marquee event, it’s one worth tuning in for, too.

John Hansen will be on the live coverage for us tonight, and you can join him down in the comments section during the show, which kicks off at 6:45 pm ET, airing entirely and exclusively on ESPN+; in other words, no portion of this show will be on ESPN tonight.

Along with the main event, Gabriel Flores Jr and Giovanni Cabrera meet in a good lightweight matchup in the co-feature, and there’s a nice truckload of Top Rank prospects scattered over the other nine fights, as well as some fights where nobody is a prospect!

Full Card (ESPN+, 6:45 pm ET)