Garcia vs Benavidez, more: Boxing TV schedule and fight times, how to watch, July 28-30, 2022

Thursday, July 28

YouTube, 1:00 pm ET, Garcia vs Benavidez press conference.

DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET, Golden Boy Fight Night. They’re back! Jousce Gonzalez faces Jose Angulo, Manuel Flores takes on Daniel Moncada, and more. It streams free worldwide on YouTube and is also on DAZN if you prefer watching there for whatever reason. The shows are quick-paced and usually pretty fun for a Thursday night of entertainment. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, July 29

YouTube, 1:00 pm ET, Garcia vs Benavidez weigh-in.

EstrellaTV, 9:00 pm ET, David Carmona vs Alexandro Santiago, Amilcar Vidar vs Gabriel Omar Diaz.

Saturday, July 30

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain. Good matchup with Billam-Smith’s European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles on the line. Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker will make his pro debut at 175, plus Caroline Dubois, Frazer Clarke, and more in action. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Channel 5 (UK), 5:00 pm ET, Josh Kelly vs Lucas Bastida. Kelly just fought on June 17, winning handily but also suffering a cut, but he’s back already anyway as he looks to shake rust following a lengthy layoff. On paper, Bastida is a better fighter than the guy he fought in June, and the hope here is that he’ll do this fight and sign for a bout with Troy Williamson, which the BBBofC ordered recently.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr. Danny makes the move up to 154 against Jose Benavidez Jr, a talented fighter whose pro career has just never quite taken off the way it was expected to, once upon a time. But Garcia’s going to be short at 154; I don’t know that he’ll be small, because he has a fairly thick build, but it’s going to be a challenging division for him. Adam Kownacki faces Ali Eren Demirezen, and Gary Anutanne Russell takes on Rances Barthelemy. Solid card overall. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.