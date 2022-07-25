Oscar Rivas vs Lukasz Rozanski bridgerweight title fight postponed

In news that’s sure to disappoint dozens, Yvon Michel confirmed today that Oscar Rivas’ August 13th WBC bridgerweight title defense against Lukasz Rozanski has been postponed. The bout was to be Rivas’ first in his native Colombia, as he’s fought exclusively in North America and Europe during his 13-year career.

Per Michel, a new date will be found “very soon.”

Rivas (28-1, 19 KO) was originally supposed to defend his belt against Evgeny Romanov, who beat a badly faded Dmitry Kudryashov in a 2021 eliminator, but Mauricio Sulaiman put Romanov’s mandatory status “in a recess” as part of the sanctioning body’s slapdash sanctions against Russia. Rozanski (14-0, 13 KO) seemed like a decent-enough replacement, boasting knockout wins over Izuagbe Ugonoh and Artur Szpilka.

I do feel for Rivas, especially considering the homecoming aspect, but it does feel appropriate for this joke of a division to keep slipping on banana peels.