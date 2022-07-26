 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Garcia vs Benavidez preview, Isaac Dogboe, best fights for the rest of 2022 in boxing, more!

Danny Garcia is set to move up to 154, Isaac Dogboe kept himself at the table at 126, and more on this week’s podcast!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
How will Danny Garcia do moving up to 154 this weekend?
Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Hey hey, it’s Tuesday, so that means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

Myself and John are back with this week’s Prophets of Goom, and we’re looking forward to Danny Garcia’s move up to 154 this week, looking back on Isaac Dogboe’s win this past Saturday, and getting into the weeds a bit on some General Boxing Talk.

As always, thanks for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

  • 0:00:00 Introduction!
  • 0:03:30 Preview: How will Danny Garcia do moving up to 154 on Saturday? Is Jose Benavidez Jr a threat? Fun undercard (possibly)!
  • 0:22:24 Preview: Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain in “England,” plus Ben Whittaker making his pro debut
  • 0:25:54 Preview: Golden Boy on Thursday! Hey, it’s Thursday, why not watch?
  • 0:27:28 Listener question: Were the boxers of yesteryear really so much better?
  • 0:39:43 Intermission: Duck race callback plus grillin’ and chillin’
  • 0:51:29 Recap: Isaac Dogboe’s win over Joet Gonzalez, Gabriel Flores Jr hitting the wall again
  • 1:06:14 News Chat: Juan Francisco Estrada not fighting Joshua Franco, Demetrius Andrade vs Janibek Alimkhanuly ordered again
  • 1:14:12 Listener question: What fights are we most looking forward to for the rest of 2022?
  • 1:18:23 Listener question: Who has the strongest and weakest ongoing title reigns in boxing right now?

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

