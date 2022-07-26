As Ramla Ali (6-0, 1 KO) gets prepared to for her next fight on Aug. 20, when she’ll face Crystal Garcia Nova (10-2, 10 KOs) on undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch, Ali says she’s excited to the opportunity to make history.

This fight will mark the first ever womens professional boxing match to take place in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and as Muslim woman Ali believes this marks a pivotal moment.

“It’s just so monumental because it provides hope to so many women, number one,” Ali told ESPN. It provides hope to loads of little girls looking up to us knowing that they could do, they can be and they can achieve anything that they want.”

Ali says that this opportunity, on this stage, in this location, is bigger than any of her personal achievements, as it’s a step in the right direction in a country known for oppressing the rights of women. This fight taking place is a sign of continued progression, though, and Ali wants all young girls to be inspired to be brave in their endeavors. She’ll get her chance to put on show next month.