Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo headlines September 3rd Boxxer show

After a dominant finish of Jessie Vargas in New York last April, Liam Smith will return to British soil in a September 3rd BOXXER main event opposite Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo.

Smith (31-3-1, 18 KO) sits in three sanctioning bodies’ top fives, and the press release claims that he’ll “begin his campaign for a second world title shot” with this fight. Bit of an exaggeration on their part; Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KO) had a brief spotlight in 2018 when he scrambled Sam Eggington in less than five minutes, but while he’s unbeaten since, he’s been content on mid-level opponents on the African circuit. His only notable win in that stretch was his most recent one, a four-round finish of the badly faded Julius Indongo.

Could still be fun, though.

The other major attraction pits British light heavyweight champ Dan Azeez (16-0, 11 KO) against mandatory challenger Shakan Pitters (17-1, 6 KO). Pitters briefly held that same belt in 2018 before suffering a stoppage loss to Craig Richards, which allowed Azeez to stop Hosea Burton for the title after Richards vacated. Both men are 32, making this a vital opportunity to break through in Britain’s crowded 175-pound scene.

Adam Azim (5-0, 4 KO), John Docherty (12-1, 8 KO), and others are set for action as well.