Seniesa Estrada signs multi-year deal with Top Rank

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein revealed today that one of the best women in the game, WBA minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada, has joined forces with Top Rank.

The multi-year deal, which “Superbad” claims is “similar in finances” to Mikaela Mayer’s seven-figure contract has a “possibility” of kicking off in November. Estrada (22-0, 9 KO) had been tabbed to rematch Anabel Ortiz on Golden Boy’s August 6th Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson show, but I think we an safely scratch that one off the schedule.

Per Estrada, finances were “part” of her split from GBP, which included a lengthy contract dispute and ended with her officially separating last week. She also entertained an offer from MAtchroom, but ultimately leaned towards the benefits presented by the ESPN platform.

If there’s a downside to this, it’s that unification could be difficult, at least at 105. IBF champ Yokasta Valle recently signed with Golden Boy and is slated to meet WBO champ Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen in September on one of their shows. Even if she can’t get inactive WBC champ Tina Rupprecht in the ring with her, Estrada’s been willing and able to succeed at 108, so we’ll see what kinds of opportunities are available to her.