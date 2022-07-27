Danny Garcia appeared at today’s open media workout session ahead of this Saturday’s Showtime main event against Jose Benavidez. And talking about his return to action after taking some time away from boxing, Garcia is says he’s feeling the energy as the days before the fight whittle down.

“I’m excited to be back at Barclays Center,” said Garcia. “I can’t wait. I’m here to show the world that I’m ready for this weight class. I feel strong and I want to go in there and make a real statement.”

As Garcia prepares to take on Benavidez, whom isn’t convinced Garcia is built for this weight class, Garcia says he’ll demonstrate quite the opposite once the first bell rings.

“He’s going to see what I bring into the ring on Saturday” Garcia said. “I’ve had the right sparring for this fight and I prepared perfectly. It was really a perfect camp.

“It’s not about weight, it’s about skill. You don’t become a three-time world champion because you’re just bigger. It’s about skill and technique and that’s what we bring to the table.”

Garcia would continue by saying that his main goal is to emerge from this fight victorious, so he can then propel himself into more meaningful fights in the division. But that all starts with taking care of business this weekend.

“The only goal is to get this ‘W’ on Saturday, then we’ll start setting new goals,” Garcia said. “I expect Benavidez to come to fight, other than that, just expect me to do my thing.

“I’m going to be really strong on Saturday. This is a good weight class for me, especially at this point in my career. There’s a lot of good fighters in the division for me to fight.”

As for what difference we can expect to see out of Garcia here, he says he’s a much more improved version of himself now that he doesn’t have to squeeze down in weight so much, retaining more of his natural strength.

“I have more strength, more stamina, I’ve done more sparring because I’m at this new weight class,” Garcia would say. “This is the most rounds I’ve ever sparred in camp. Everything we do, we did it more this camp.”

Garcia will put that work to the test in his first fight in almost two years when he gets back into it on Saturday night.