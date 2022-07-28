Gonzalez vs Angulo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, free stream, start time, running order

Golden Boy Fight Night is back this evening, with the show kicking off at 9 pm ET from the Fantasy Springs in Indio, Calif.

It’s been billed as a double main event sort of deal. Jousce Gonzalez will face Jose Angulo in a lightweight bout, and Manuel Flores takes on Daniel Moncada in a bantamweight fight, both set for eight rounds, as the evening’s promoted feature attractions.

There’s also a 10-round fight at 130 between Elnur Abduraimov and Leonel Moreno for an IBF regional belt. Moreno missed weight (quite badly, nearly six lbs!) so he can’t take the trinket, but the fight is still on.

If you don’t have DAZN or don’t want to log in or whatever, you can stream the fights for free on YouTube:

Full Card (DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET)