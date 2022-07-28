Well, Golden Boy promoter Oscar did the video interview that was demanded of him by Floyd Mayweather, and it seems Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe wasn’t a fan of what he had to say.

In a series of tweets, Ellerbe completely rashes on De La Hoya for saying that he knows for a fact that Gervonta Davis hasn’t surpassed 100,000 PPV buys in any of his fights (in reference to negotiating a prospective fight with Ryan Garcia). De La Hoya seemed to use that premise to suggest that Davis isn’t so far ahead of Garcia when it comes to drawing power, despite Garcia not having yet headlined any PPV card.

“Oscar is a lying piece of shit,” Ellerbe posted to his Twitter account. “To prove it we will put up $5 mil to his $1 mil or whatever he can scrape up. We will present the info to an arbitrator who then can determine the winner and the winner donates the money to a charity of their choice. The public can see who’s lying!

“Tank has done substantially more than 100k buys in EVERY one of his PPV fights. Oscar is trying to do everything he can to NOT make a fight and it’s time to expose the facts. This is a terrible look for Ryan and his promoter.

“Oscar’s assertion that Tank and Ryan are equal is all bullshit and anyone who can add knows that. In Ryan’s last fight at the live gate he grossed $1.126,155.00 and in that same bldg Tank grossed $3.525,855.00. That’s less than a 3rd, how is that equal?

“Ryan’s last 3 fights, his live gates combined don’t add up to $3,525,850.00, another irrefutable fact. He’s a good dude and terrific fighter and has a huge following also. I think he brings tremendous value to make a big fight but that nonsense his promoter is saying is crazy.

“Ryan says he wants to fight Tank, he’s told everybody that and I believe him. He needs to get his promoter in line ASAP, this is a terrible look for him!!”

I can’t say this is a step in the right direction for the prospects of a Tank vs Garcia fight ever coming together, but perhaps cooler heads will prevail at the actual negotiating table. Or, you know, maybe not. Hopefully the fighters will push their promoters to strike a deal for a fight the public demands, putting aside their personal differences.