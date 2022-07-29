Danny Garcia looked good on the scales today for his first fight at 154 lbs on Saturday, and all five fights to air on Showtime and Showtime social media are set after everyone made weight.

Garcia (36-3, 21 KO) came in at 152¾ for his fight with Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KO), who weighed in at 153¾. Their fight is set for 12 rounds.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Garcia vs Benavidez on Saturday, July 30, starting from 7 pm ET with the prelims, and continuing at 9 pm ET with the three-fight main card.

Also on the show:

Adam Kownacki 251¼ vs Ali Eren Demirezen 262¾

Gary Antuanne Russell 137¾ vs Rances Barthelemy 139½

Prelims: Sergiy Derevyanchenko 159½ vs Joshua Conley 160

Vito Mielnicki Jr 153¾ vs Jimmy Williams 153

Garcia vs Benavidez weigh-in video