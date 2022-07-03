Chisora vs Pulev 2, Magsayo vs Vargas: How to watch, start times, full boxing schedule for July 7-9, 2022

Thursday, July 7

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Chisora vs Pulev 2 press conference.

YouTube and Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Magsayo vs Vargas press conference.

Friday, July 8

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Chisora vs Pulev 2 weigh-in.

YouTube and Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Magsayo vs Vargas weigh-in.

Saturday, July 9

DAZN and Social Media, 12:30 pm ET, Chisora vs Pulev 2 prelims. We should get either Fabio Wardley vs TBA or Felix Cash vs Vaughn Alexander on this portion, plus either Ramla Ali’s return or Solomon Dacres’ return, as well as Yousuf Ibrahim in action. Matchroom may be shooting for a five-hour main card but we’ll see when we get there. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2. This is not really a fight anyone was asking for, but Chisora’s gonna fight, he sells some tickets still, and he’s gotta fight someone. Pulev’s gonna fight, he’s a solid “B-side,” and has already beaten Chisora, which gives it some backstory, I guess. Chisora’s lost three in a row and looked increasingly washed, honestly. The better matchup here is a rematch between Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro, once again as an eliminator at 154. Caoimhin Agyarko is also in action against Lukasz Maciec, and more. BLH will have live coverage.

YouTube, 7:00 pm ET, Magsayo vs Vargas prelims. I’m praying this won’t be another terrible “watchalong” exercise but fear it will be. If it is, I’m not watching. If it’s not, I will. Rashidi Ellis is set to face Alberto Palmetta in a 10-round fight at welterweight, plus San Antonio native Ramon Cardenas vs Michell Banquez in a 10-round bantamweight bout. BLH might have live coverage.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas, Brandon Figueroa vs Carlos Castro, Frank Martin vs Ricardo Nunez. The show will also feature Brandon Figueroa and Carlos Castro in a WBC eliminator at 126, with both coming off of losses at 122; if you’re still trying to figure out how sanctioning body orders work, this makes it pretty clear, they do what the real power brokers want them to do. Martin is an unbeaten 27-year-old lightweight, Nunez you may have seen a few years ago getting demolished by Gervonta Davis inside of two rounds. Magsayo is making the first defense of his WBC belt at 126, but for many will probably be seen as the underdog against Vargas, a crafty, unbeaten, former titlist at 122 who has plenty of height and length for 126. A win here for Magsayo would be back-to-back hugely strong wins for his career and fully legitimize him as a top featherweight, but it won’t come easy. It’s a good matchup. BLH will have live coverage.

ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET, Cesar Francis vs Raymundo Beltran. It’s not much of a main event on paper but I think this might be a good fight. Beltran is 41 years old and was last seen by most three years ago, when he was demolished by Richard Commey. He’s fought once since, a club-level win last October. But Beltran has always been scrappy and crafty, and though Francis has the record (10-0, 6 KO) of a young prospect, he’s not, really; he’s 31 years old, born in Panama, based in Brooklyn now. He is coming off of two straight solid wins, one over previously-unbeaten Jose Roman last October, and then a decision over Mohamed Mimoune in February. We’re not covering it live because I cannot overstate how big of a professional waste of time these shows really wind up being in terms of what we get back on the numbers, and there’s a good Showtime show on head-to-head. But this could quietly be a good fight to watch, and it’ll be there for replays and all if you have ProBox.