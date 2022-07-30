Billam-Smith vs Chamberlain: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Chris Billam-Smith will defend his European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles today in Bournemouth, England, facing Isaac Chamberlain atop a card that will air on FITE+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

If you’re unfamiliar with FITE+, it’s just a subscription package on FITE TV. Basic information is you can give them five bucks and watch today’s show with a legal stream if you’re in the States. The show is here, if you have trouble finding it.

The fights will kick off at 2 pm ET, and also notably feature the pro debut of light heavyweight Ben Whittaker, who won silver for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, plus returns for Caroline Dubois and Frazer Clarke, and more!

Main Card (FITE+, 2:00 pm ET)