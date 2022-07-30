Garcia vs Benavidez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Danny Garcia is headed up to the 154 lb division tonight to face Jose Benavidez Jr in a Showtime main event from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for the three-fight main card starting at 9 pm ET, and we’ll have highlights and results for the whole card, with prelims starting at 7 pm ET.

Along with Garcia vs Benavidez, the main card has Adam Kownacki trying to snap a two-fight losing streak against a dangerous Ali Eren Demirezen, and Gary Antuanne Russell putting his “0” on the line against tricky vet Rances Barthelemy.

The prelims will feature returns for middleweight veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko and 154 lb prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr, facing Joshua Conley and Jimmy Williams, respectively.

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 7 pm ET)

Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KO) vs Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Vito Mielnicki Jr (11-1, 7 KO) vs Jimmy Williams (18-8-2, 6 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:00pm ET)