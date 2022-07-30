Jake Paul will get WBC ranking if he beats Hasim Rahman Jr, and you shouldn’t care

Jake Paul will receive a WBC ranking if he beats Hasim Rahman Jr on Aug. 6, Mauricio Sulaiman said this week, which has caused some minor uproar.

Normally, I wouldn’t even bother commenting on the possibility of a fight earning someone a non-mandatory title shot ranking with a sanctioning body, but of course since this involved Jake Paul, people are upset about it.

And why shouldn’t they be? After all, this would be the first time the WBC have had a stupid ranking! It’s truly something worth spending any energy on and getting mad about! Who doesn’t think Pavel Silyagin is Canelo Alvarez’s top contender at 168?

What would stand out about this is it would be a very rare occasion where a ranking is, um, achieved solely by someone’s fame or notoriety, and not because a promoter campaigned for it. Jake is truly changing the game, and Mauricio and the lads are here for this great progress.

Anyway, we’ll have live coverage for Paul vs Rahman next Saturday, Aug. 6, and coverage for the week-long build-up nobody cares about beforehand. Hopefully there’s a staged little event at the weigh-in or press conference to create some buzz.