Jai Opetaia upsets Mairis Briedis, Josh Taylor vacates another belt, Chisora-Pulev 2 and Magsayo-Vargas previews, more: Prophets of Goom boxing podcast

Jai Opetaia pulled the upset, previews for this weekend’s fight, plus much more on this week’s podcast!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Photo by Peter Wallis/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday! Here’s a podcast!

A quick rundown of the topics:

  • 0:00:00 Introduction: John’s back!
  • 0:03:43 Previews: Chisora vs Pulev 2 on DAZN, Magsayo vs Vargas on Showtime, ProBox TV with a card also, too, as well
  • 0:33:43 Intermission: There is no intermission
  • 0:35:11 Recap: Jai Opetaia upsets Mairis Briedis — Opetaia’s future, cruiserweight rankings, is bridgerweight in Briedis’ future, how many divisions should there be, should there be five more?
  • 0:50:29 Recap: Joe Joyce returns and Hammer didn’t hurt him
  • 0:53:52 Diversion: Scott vs “Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing”
  • 0:59:23 Recap: Zolani Tete smokes Jason Cunningham, is he a challenger at 122?
  • 1:02:28 News of the Week: Josh Taylor vacates another belt, Mikey Garcia quietly retires (maybe), Kali Reis’ budding acting career

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

