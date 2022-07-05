British heavyweight Joe Joyce put on a dominant performance over the weekend, stopping Christian Hammer in under four rounds of action. Joyce has been building a good deal of momentum in the division as of late, but another heavyweight out of Cuba, Frank Sanchez, believes it’s only a matter of time before he brings that momentum to an abrupt halt.

Sanchez tells Sky Sports that he’s absolutely convinced that he’ll be meeting up with Joe Joyce in the near future, and says his style will give Joyce fits, reasoning that he just too fast and fluid for Joyce to deal with.

“Joe Joyce and I will cross paths 100 per cent, there is no question about that. The only question is will it be this year or next year,” Sanchez told Sky Sports. “The Joyce fight will look very similar to [Efe] Ajagba. He is very big and strong, but too slow for me, slower than Ajagba. He will be no problem for me.”

Sanchez would continue by saying he’d have no issues with fighting Joyce on his own home turf of the UK, but that he’ll be leaving it to his team to hammer out whatever details need to be handled. In the meanwhile Sanchez says he’s gearing up for a late summer return under the guidance of Joe Goossen, and if a big opportunity presents itself afterwards, he’s looking to jump all over it as he believes it’s a forgone conclusion that he’ll be holding a major world title by next year.