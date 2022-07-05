Immediately following his stoppage win over Christian Hammer over the weekend, British heavyweight Joe Joyce took some time to chat with our friends at Fight Hub TV about what’s to come after this fight. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Joyce on his win over Hammer

“I enjoyed that fight,” Joyce said. “It was great to be back in the ring and have a live opponent that was coming to bash me up. I took a few shots early on but then managed to drop him a couple times and finish him with the body shots.

“It was great I did them rounds and got them rounds under my belt and kind of worked on a few tactics that I’ve been working in the gym, and they came out on the night and the stuff that was planned was working.

“You always think when you knock someone down ‘are they going to beat the count, are they gonna get up again?’ but he did and it shows that he’s got heart and he wanted it and he was game. And so, yeah, a lot of respect to (Hammer).”

On Carl Frampton warning him to stay away from Deontay Wilder who has a dangerous right hand, that Joyce was caught with early

“Wilder’s an amazing finisher, yeah. But that’s a fight there too, as well. Like you could see what Fury did to him in the second fight, I could probably do something like that and juggernaut him like that. But yeah, you always have to watch out for the equalizer.”

On who he’d like to fight next

“Well everyone’s talking about Wilder now — I mean not Wilder, freakin’ (Dillian) Whyte. Dillian Whyte, if he wants it.”