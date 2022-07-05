Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall to air stateside on ESPN+

The September 10th Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall and Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner doubleheader is set to feature a low barrier of entry.

Top Rank officially confirmed earlier reports that the card will air on ESPN+ in the United States to go along with the Sky Sports broadcast across the pond.

We also got a fresh batch of quotes from the co-feature.

Mayer said, “I’m here to make the biggest fights possible, so I salute my team for making her an offer she couldn’t refuse. I am ecstatic to finally be making my UK debut and to share the stage once again with my Olympic sis, Claressa Shields. I love this era of women’s boxing because we are re-writing the narrative and working to give our supporters the fights they deserve. To date, I’ve accomplished all I said I was going to do, and this next fight will be no different. I have all the tools and experience I need. There are levels to this sport, and she’s nowhere near mine. You can bet on it.”

Baumgardner said, “When we are both gray and old, Mayer is still going to be having Alycia Baumgardner flashbacks. When she is lying horizontally in the ring, Mayer will think back to the first time my name left her mouth and she’s going to wish it hadn’t. I guess we’re going to find out if Regina George has a chin. Not only will Mayer feel my power, but her descendants are also going to feel what I do to her. Not only will I take Mayer’s belts, but I’ll take everything from her. She’ll be lucky if I let her keep her name. If I’m not haunting her dreams before the fight, I will be after it. If you come at the queen, you best not miss. On the bright side for Mayer, a loss to me will be the best result on her resume.”

Jesus, simmer down there, Alycia.

As we’ve been saying for a while, this is about as good a doubleheader as you’re likely to see in modern boxing regardless of gender. These aren’t just far and away the best women in their divisions, but entertaining, aggressive fighters with genuine antipathy for one another. Fingers crossed this broadcast arrangement will get a good amount of eyes on it.