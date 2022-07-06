Floyd Mayweather just took some time to chat with Fight Hype about his thoughts on the war or words between former training partners Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia. Since Garcia departed Team Canelo he’s been fairly vocal about not being pleased with how things worked out over there, and here Floyd suggests that Garcia needs to accomplish more before sounding off on the Mexican star.

“You see Ryan Garcia, first he’s praising Canelo, he want to learn from Canelo, you in Canelo training camp,” Mayweather said. “Now it’s all hate, ‘oh, I don’t like him, I don’t like this, I don’t like him.’ Accomplish what Canelo has accomplished, then speak bad about him, but you don’t need to speak bad about him no way because we all need to stay in our own lane and do us. So you really don’t need to speak bad about him no way if you went to his camp to learn from him and to be a student.

“One thing about Canelo, he gonna step up to the plate and do what he got to do, he gonna fight. I might shoot shit at him but he’s gonna fight. I can’t knock the motherfucker because he’s going down in the Hall of Fame. Pacquiao, going down in the Hall of Fame, and these are the guys that I went up against. I will always give guys their flowers. I’m not a hater, man.”