Ahead of their September 10 undisputed middleweight title unification, Savannah Marshall says she’s not getting all too wrapped up in the pre-fight banter with Claressa Shields, and adds she feels plenty comfortable despite being in Shields presence during their promotional run.

Marshall tells Sky Sports that she’s familiar with Shields style and attitude, and believes she’s got what it takes to hand Shields a loss just like she has previously done in the amateur days.

“I’ve seen how she boxes other girls. She’s a bully. That is what she is. She’s a bully, simple as that,” Marshall said. “I think I’m a lot smarter than Claressa and I always have been and that’s what will win me the fight. It’s her ignorance that will lose her this fight,” she added.

Marshall would continue by saying she knows that some part of Shields respects her ability in the ring, but her inability to acknowledge that will backfire on her in between the ropes. And should this fight turn out to be the milestone for women’s boxing that BOXXER promoter Ben Shalmon is hoping it’ll be, he’s anticipating duplicating the fight into what could potentially become a series of meetings between the longtime rivals.