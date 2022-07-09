Results

Rey Vargas SD-12 Mark Magsayo (113-114, 115-112, 115-112) [ Highlights ]

Brandon Figueroa TKO-6 Carlos Castro (2:11) [ Highlights ]

Frank Martin TKO-10 Jackson Marinez (0:30) [ Highlights ]

Ramon Cardenas UD-10 Michell Banquez (96-94, 97-93, 97-93)

Rashidi Ellis TKO-1 Jose Marrufo

Mark Magsayo will defend his WBC featherweight title against Rey Vargas in the main event of tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader from San Antonio, and we’ll be here with live updates and results.

Round-by-round coverage from Wil Esco will start at 9 pm ET in this stream:

In addition to the main event, Brandon Figueroa will face Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight eliminator, meaning the winner there is in line for the winner of the main event, plus Frank Martin will face Jackson Marinez — in on short notice — in a 138 lb catchweight bout.

There will also be a pair of prelim bouts streaming on Showtime’s YouTube. Welterweight Rashidi Ellis will face Jose Marrufo, a late-notice opponent, in an eight-round bout that is actually at 154; Ellis weighed in just under 154, with new foe Jose Marrufo just over 146. Local Ramon Cardenas will face Michel Banquez in a 10-round bantamweight fight, too, which seems more evenly-matched.

Prelims (SHO YouTube, 7:00 pm ET)

Rashidi Ellis (23-0, 14 KO) vs Jose Marrufo (13-10-2, 1 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Ramon Cardenas (20-1, 10 KO) vs Michell Banquez (20-1, 14 KO), bantamweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)