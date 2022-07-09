Results

Derek Chisora SD-12 Kubrat Pulev (112-116, 116-114, 116-112) [ Highlights ]

Israil Madrimov TD-3 Michel Soro (0:05)

Ramla Ali PTS-8 Agustina Rojas (80-72)

Caoimhin Agyarko UD-10 Lukasz Maciec (99-93, 100-90, 100-90)

Fabio Wardley TKO-2 Chris Healey (0:40)

Solomon Dacres PTS-8 Kevin Nicolas Espindola (80-72)

Yousuf Ibrahim PTS-4 Francisco Rodriguez (40-36)

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will meet in a rematch that no one was much asking for but makes enough logical sense, headlining a Matchroom show today on DAZN from London’s O2 Arena.

Updates and discussion will take place in the comments section of this post, including round by round scores for the fights. We’ll kick off at 2 pm ET for the main card, and there will be prelims starting at Noon ET on DAZN and various social media, too, including YouTube.

Along with Chisora vs Pulev 2, we’ll have another rematch, a WBA 154 lb eliminator between Israil Madrimov, plus returns for Felix Cash, Ramla Ali, and Caoimhin Agyarko, who is moving down to 154 for his matchup with Lukasz Maciec.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, Noon ET)

Solomon Dacres (3-0, 1 KO) vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-4, 2 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Yousuf Ibrahim (1-0, 0 KO) vs Francisco Rodriguez (1-6, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)