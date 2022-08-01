Boxing Rankings (Aug. 1, 2022): Isaac Dogboe, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, more

Rankings go up on Mondays. No update next week or the week after. We already did a light update here, and if we do one next week, there’s just nothing.

Ranked fights the next two weeks:

Super Middleweight: (10) Carlos Gongora vs Oscar Riojas, Aug. 13

(10) Carlos Gongora vs Oscar Riojas, Aug. 13 Welterweight: (6) Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson, Aug. 6

(6) Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson, Aug. 6 Junior Flyweight: (7) Masamichi Yabuki vs Thanongsak Simsri, Aug. 11

Upcoming Fights: (2) Oleksandr Usyk vs (4) Anthony Joshua, Aug. 20 ... (5) Andy Ruiz Jr vs (9) Luis Ortiz, Sept. 4 ... (6) Joe Joyce vs TBA, Sept. 24

Upcoming Fights: (5) Callum Smith vs (8) Mathieu Bauderlique, Aug. 20 ... (2) Artur Beterbiev vs (9) Anthony Yarde, TBA

Upcoming Fights: (10) Carlos Gongora vs Oscar Riojas, Aug. 13 ... (1) Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin, Sept. 17

Notes: Sergiy Derevyanchenko won a stay-busy, get-well sort of fight over Joshua Conley on the Garcia vs Benavidez show. He looked alright. Nothing special, but nothing overly troublesome. He is what he is, a 37-year-old veteran contender in a division that needs new blood.

Upcoming Fights: (1) Gennadiy Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez [super middleweight], Sept. 17

Upcoming Fights: (1) Jermell Charlo vs (4) Tim Tszyu, Jan. 28

Upcoming Fights: (6) Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson, Aug. 6

Upcoming Fights: (6) Batyr Akhmedov vs Alberto Puello, Aug. 20 ... (9) Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey, Aug. 27

Upcoming Fights: (7) Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez, Sept. 4 ... (1) Devin Haney vs (3) George Kambosos Jr, Oct. 15

Upcoming Fights: (7) Hector Garcia vs (9) Roger Gutierrez, Aug. 20 ... (1) Shakur Stevenson vs (6) Robson Conceicao, Sept. 23

Notes: Isaac Dogboe is in, Joet Gonzalez is out, because Isaac Dogboe beat Joet Gonzalez. Dogboe is just one of the sport’s more enjoyable fighters. More than being good — which he is — he’s extremely hard-working and determined, and he comes to win every fight, even if the odds are clearly against him. He’s earned his spot again.

Upcoming Fights: (1) Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez, Aug. 20 ... (10) Luis Alberto Lopez vs Yeison Vargas, Aug. 20

Upcoming Fights: (4) Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez, Sept. 17 ... (1) Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jonathan Rodriguez, Aug. 27

Upcoming Fights: (7) Masamichi Yabuki vs Thanongsak Simsri, Aug. 11

Notes: The fight between Knockout CP Freshmart and Wanheng Menayothin finally happened on July 20 in Chonburi, and Knockout won a clear decision, as would be expected at this point. I have Wanheng No. 5 still. Yeah, he has three losses recently, to the top two guys in the division. More than that, nobody else has grabbed the brass ring just yet, so to speak. But yes, we’ve seen his best days come and go, very clearly.

As for Knockout, you could argue him No. 1, but I think Petchmanee still deserves it. Partially he just “got there first” with Wanheng. Now, obviously, the fight to make would be the two CP Freshmarts, but we’ll see. I still think Shigeoka might be the actual best fighter in the division right now, but he hasn’t proven it just yet.

Upcoming Fights: (1) Petchmanee CP Freshmart vs Tsubasa Koura, Aug. 30

Upcoming Fights: (1) Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua, Aug. 20 ... (6) Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin, Sept. 17 ... (9) Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao, Sept. 23

Upcoming Fights: (2) Claressa Shields vs (8) Savannah Marshall, Sept. 10 ... (5) Mikaela Mayer vs (10) Alycia Baumgardner, Sept. 10