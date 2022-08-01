Keith Thurman calls for Danny Garcia rematch five years after first meeting

Former welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman didn’t wait long after Danny Garcia’s return win over Jose Benavidez Jr, taking to social media to immediately call out Garcia for a rematch of their 2017 fight while using his own version of poetry.

“I’m too pretty, I’m too blessed,” Thurman posted. “Danny Garcia can never pass the Keith Thurman test! I beat that boy with bone spurs, you see, I wasn’t even at my best. Look man, my IQ is even higher, his feet are slow like a flat tire. Be careful what you wish for. You silly Philly boy. This is not a game, it’s not Street Fighter — but I will still hit you with that yoga fire!”

Thurman, 33, is most recently coming off his own comeback fight after taking a hiatus from the sport when he beat Mario Barrios this past February. Thurman narrowly edged out a split decision over Garcia several years back, and would seemingly be willing to move up to 154 to make this rematch with Garcia considering that’s where he’s said to campaign now.

Then again, if these two were to rematch then it’s quite possible they could meet at a potential catchweight. Garcia isn’t necessarily considered at ‘real’ junior middleweight right now and was did have room to spare at his most recent weigh-in. We’ll see if this gains any traction going forward.